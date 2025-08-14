5-O Studios spreads the gospel with Scroll of the Winans

NEWS BRIEF: UK animation outfit 5-0 Studios London is developing faith-based kids’ series Scroll of the Winans: A Journey with Asher & Isaiah, based on the forthcoming film series Thankful about the famous family of gospel singers the Winans.

It features two young boys called Asher and Isaiah, who journey through generations of the Winans, witnessing moments of survival, faith, sacrifice and obedience. It is executive produced by Melanie Greene, with a soundtrack and score from Michael Winans Sr.