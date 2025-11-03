5 licenses all 27 series of iconic crime drama Taggart from STV Studios

Paramount-owned broadcaster 5 in the UK has acquired all 27 series of Scottish crime drama Taggart in a deal with the show’s creator, STV Studios.

All 110 episodes of the drama, which originally ran on ITV from 1983 to 2010, will be made available on 5’s streaming service.

Created by Glenn Chandler, Taggart is set in Glasgow and follows a team of police detectives from the fictional Maryhill area as they investigate complex and often grisly murder cases.

STV Studios has sold the series, originally starring Mark McManus, into more than 140 territories.

Cherry Vantreen, director, acquisitions and coproductions for 5 and Paramount UK, said: “Taggart is one of the UK’s most iconic detective dramas and we’re thrilled to welcome it to our line-up on 5. It’s a timeless favourite that perfectly complements our growing catalogue of quality drama boxsets.”