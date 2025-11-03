Please wait...
Please wait...

5 licenses all 27 series of iconic crime drama Taggart from STV Studios

Taggart aired on ITV from 1983 to 2010

Paramount-owned broadcaster 5 in the UK has acquired all 27 series of Scottish crime drama Taggart in a deal with the show’s creator, STV Studios.

All 110 episodes of the drama, which originally ran on ITV from 1983 to 2010, will be made available on 5’s streaming service.

Created by Glenn Chandler, Taggart is set in Glasgow and follows a team of police detectives from the fictional Maryhill area as they investigate complex and often grisly murder cases.

STV Studios has sold the series, originally starring Mark McManus, into more than 140 territories.

Cherry Vantreen, director, acquisitions and coproductions for 5 and Paramount UK, said: “Taggart is one of the UK’s most iconic detective dramas and we’re thrilled to welcome it to our line-up on 5. It’s a timeless favourite that perfectly complements our growing catalogue of quality drama boxsets.”

Neil Batey 03-11-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Global TV and video market 'to reach $1tn by 2030' as online video surges
5 licenses all 27 series of iconic crime drama Taggart from STV Studios
Netflix, Lifetime and The Hallmark Channel get into the Christmas movie spirit
Joint MDs at Bristol's A Productions retake ownership following Cyber Group demise
Starstruck forms scripted label with Big Brother's Will Best, unveils first project

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE