5 in the UK announces four star-studded dramas as part of rebooted Play for Today series

Paramount-owned 5 in the UK has revealed the first four commissions of its rebooted Play for Today slate, featuring actors such as Sue Johnston, Anita Dobson and Alan Davies.

Play for Today was a British TV anthology drama series that originally aired on the BBC from 1970 to 1984, spanning more than 300 shows.

Following the announcement that 5 was to revive the format, the broadcaster has now revealed details of the first 2×60’ shows which will premiere towards the end of this year and into 2026.

Special Measures, made by LA Productions, is a state of the nation drama looking at the growing pressures facing schools in the UK. It stars Jessica Plummer (Missing You) as a teacher who must deal with a surprise school inspection on the day that her boss suddenly quits.

Never Too Late, meanwhile, is produced by Vertigo Films and stars Anita Dobson (Doctor Who) as a rebellious woman forced to start over in a retirement village. The supporting cast includes Nigel Havers (The Gentleman) and Tracy Ann-Oberman (It’s A Sin).

Big Winners, produced by LA Productions, stars Sue Johnston (The Royle Family) and Paul Copley (Downton Abbey) as lottery winners with contrasting ideas of how to spend the cash – and the rest of their lives.

Finally, Intruders is the second project from Vertigo Films and is described as a single-location psychological thriller. Alan Davies (Jonathan Creek) and Nikki Amuka-Bird (Knock at the Cabin) feature as a couple who must face a stranger’s explosive accusations.

Paul Testar, commissioning editor, 5, said: “Play for Today is synonymous with high quality standalone television dramas and we’re incredibly excited to be reviving it with a new slate of single films on 5.

“What makes this particularly important for us as a public service broadcaster is the opportunity to support emerging talent behind the scenes – from writers and directors to production teams – especially those from lower-income backgrounds who haven’t always had clear pathways into the industry.

“It’s a chance to tell great stories while helping to shape the future of British drama.”

Elsewhere, 5 has also commissioned factual entertainment series James May: The Human Machine w/t (4×60”) from Plum Pictures. Following his debut series with the channel, James May’s Great Explorers, that aired earlier this year, this new outing will see James May delving into the secrets of the human body.