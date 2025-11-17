5 heads to Nashville with Jane McDonald

NEWS BRIEF: 5 in the UK has ordered a two-part travel special from Manchester-based JetSetTV in which presenter Jane McDonald heads to Nashville to tune into the country music capital of the world.

Jane McDonald’s Nashville (2×60′) is currently in production and will air on Paramount Skydance-owned 5 next year. It was ordered by Greg Barnett, commissioning editor at 5, who said the series will feature McDonald’s “trademark warmth, humour and love of music.”