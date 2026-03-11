5 goes Birding with Sam & Ade

NEWS BRIEF: Paramount-owned 5 in the UK has commissioned a three-part unscripted series from Frank Films, following actors Samuel West and Adrian Edmondson as they head off bird watching around the UK.

Sam & Ade Go Birding (w/t, 3×60’) has been commissioned by Kit Morey, commissioning editor for 5. Produced by Frank Films, Jamie Balment serves as exec producer and Rob Gill is series director. The series is expected to air in 2026, with a TX date announced in due course.