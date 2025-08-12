Please wait...
5 commissions The Day Diana Died from Atomic TV

Diana, Princess of Wales died in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997

NEWS BRIEF: Paramount-owned 5 in the UK has commissioned The Day Diana Died, a 1×90’ doc from Zinc Media-owned Atomic Television that will piece together the hours following the death of Diana, Princess of Wales.

The doc will examine the key decisions made by the Royal Household, newsrooms, and Tony Blair’s government in the wake of the tragedy. The Day Diana Died was commissioned for 5 by Lucy Willis, commissioning editor for non-scripted at 5 & Paramount Plus. It is exec produced by Atomic founder Stephen McQuillan.

