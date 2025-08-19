5 celebrates positive environmental stories with Love Nature short film initiative

Paramount-owned broadcaster 5 in the UK has launched an initiative through which it will commission short films spotlighting positive environmental stories from across the country.

The Love Nature initiative will feature multiple short films, each approximately three minutes long, that will showcase inspiring campaigns and grassroots efforts within local communities, supporting and protecting nature.

Produced in collaboration with regional independent production companies, the films aim to bring authentic, local voices to the forefront of environmental storytelling.

To ensure the initiative reflects the full breadth of the UK, each member of the 5 commissioning team will take responsibility for spotlighting a specific nation or region in partnership with a local production company.

The films will air every evening at 18.00 throughout January next year. The initiative builds on 5’s ‘Everyday Sustainability’ editorial approach, which aims to inspire, encourage and support viewers to live more sustainable lives, by integrating positive environmental themes seamlessly across its programming schedule.

5 said the initiative was partly inspired by its recent shows The Secret Life of Bees and The Secret Life of Trees, which aired earlier this year.

Ben Frow, 5’s chief content officer, said: “Our new initiative, Love Nature, will bring 5 viewers uplifting, real-world stories that show how people across the UK are making a positive difference in the fight against the climate crisis.

“I hope these films shine a light on the everyday heroes who are helping nature thrive, and inspire, encourage and educate our audiences on the issues surrounding climate change.”