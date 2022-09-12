Please wait...
20th Television signs up The Crossover co-showrunner Kim Harrison

Disney’s 20th Television has signed creator and showrunner Kim Harrison to an overall deal.

Harrison, who is co-showrunner on Disney+ basketball drama The Crossover, will develop new projects for 20th Television through the multi-year deal.

She was previously a co-executive producer on NBC’s Law & Order: Organized Crime and before that was co-exec producer on CBS legal drama All Rise and Fox procedural Deputy.

She got her start as a staff writer on CBS police drama Criminal Minds, eventually climbing to co-executive producer over the course of seven seasons.

The Crossover is based on a bestselling novel of the same name by author and poet Kwame Alexander. The book tells the story of two teen brothers, both precociously talented basketball players, and their upbringing on and off the court.

Harrison is co-showrunner alongside Alexander and Damani Johnson, with LeBron James, Maverick Carter and Jamal Henderson of The SpringHill Company among the executive producers.

“Kim’s an incredibly skilled storyteller and a creative force, who delivers incomparable character work and who possesses a unique and fresh voice,” said Karey Burke, president of 20th Television.

“She has proven to be an invaluable member of the studio’s The Crossover creative team as co-showrunner, and we are so very excited to continue our creative partnership with her for many years to come.”

