200% Media, Imagine Klever to adapt María Sabina biography for screen

Mazatec wise woman, shaman and poet María Sabina

Latin American prodco 200% Media and Miami-based Imagine Klever have secured the rights to adapt Álvaro Estrada’s biography of Mazatec wise woman, shaman and poet María Sabina for screen.

The biography, Vida de María Sabina: La sabia de los hongos, was written by Estrada after years of intimate conversations in Sabina’s native Mazatec language and the observation of her sacred mushroom ceremonies.

The Estrada family have granted 200% Media the exclusive worldwide rights to adapt the biography across all audiovisual formats including series, films and documentaries. Aíto de la Rúa will exec produce.

Oaxaca-born Sabina lived from 1894 to 1985. Her mushroom ceremonies were based on the use of magic mushrooms, considered sacred to the Mazatecs.

Imagine Klever founder and exec producer Karen Barroeta said: “In honouring her legacy, we must also face the complexities it carries. This project will explore the tension between global recognition and local respect, between cultural legacy and colonial interference.”

