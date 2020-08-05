Please wait...
Netflix welcomes Left/Right’s Un(Well)

Netflix is set to debut documentary series Un(Well), from Red Arrow Studios-owned Left/Right, which investigates controversial wellness fads.

The six-part series, available from next week, looks at trends including apitherapy, essential oils, breast milk, extreme fasting, ayahuasca and tantric sex.

The series is exec produced by New York-based Left/Right’s Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, Anneka Jones and Erica Sashin.

Jones, exec VP of development and current production at Left/Right, said: “Wellness is a multibillion-dollar industry around the world and in this new Netflix series we wanted to explore some of the more polarising trends and meet the people who are inspired by them.”

