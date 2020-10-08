Netflix tops up Covid-19 relief fund

Netflix has donated a further £600,000 (US$777,000) to the Film & TV Charity’s Covid-19 recovery fund in the UK.

The scheme, which launched last month and is open until October 12, will help UK film, television and cinema workers who have been hit hardest by the financial impact of the pandemic.

Established alongside the BFI with a £1m donation from the US streamer in March, the Covid-19 Film & TV Emergency Relief Fund aims to provide financial and wellbeing support to help sustain them and their careers for up to six months.

Other companies to have donated to the fund since then include Amazon, Bafta, BBC Studios, Sky Studios, Sony Pictures Entertainment and ViacomCBS.

The fund is also intended to assist and protect diverse emerging talent and underrepresented groups that are already facing barriers to staying in the industry, including black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) creatives, women, those living outside of London, and people with disabilities.

It is hoped that this support will help reduce the risk of widening inequality across the creative industries as a result of the economic fallout from the pandemic.

Netflix has now donated a total of £1.75m to the Film and TV Charity since the start of the pandemic. The streamer also helped to establish the new Theatre Artists Fund, providing a £500,000 donation. Spearheaded by director Sam Mendes (1917), it offers financial support to theatre workers across the UK, and particularly those from underrepresented groups who have been disproportionately affected by the crisis.

Anne Mensah, VP of original scripted series at Netflix, said: “Netflix owes so much to the electricians, carpenters, make-up artists, camera crews and others that make our productions possible. That’s why we have been proud to support the Film & TV Charity’s incredible efforts to see the industry through these difficult times.

“We know that those from diverse backgrounds have been disproportionately impacted by Covid and we simply cannot afford to lose this talent from our sector. I strongly encourage people in the industry who are struggling and feel like they fit the criteria to apply as soon as possible.”

Since the start of the crisis, the Film & TV Charity has distributed more than £3.3m in financial support. It has also launched a range of mental wellbeing services to support thousands of workers in the UK film, television and cinema industries.