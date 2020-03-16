Netflix to set up Argentina office

Netflix is set to open an office in Argentina later this year to promote local content production.

The global streamer revealed its plan to establish a Buenos Aires-based office in a video released on its social media accounts. It features Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and the company’s VP of original productions and Latin America chief, Francisco Ramos, alongside a number of Argentinian actors as they discuss the new posting.

In the video, Hastings named Argentina as one of Netflix’s top 10 global consumers and confirmed that the streamer would be opening a national office later in 2020, though no specific date has been revealed.

The news comes shortly after Netflix announced a slate of original Argentinian content during Hastings’ recent visit to the country.

Netflix has also recently strengthened its Turkish slate with the addition of six original titles. Joining reality competition series Exatlon Challenge are If Only, Fatma, Hot Skull, One Way for Tomorrow and The Gift.