Netflix to debut Ottoman docu-drama

Netflix will launch its new docu-drama Rise of Empires: Ottoman in 190 countries on January 24.

Previously titled Ottoman Rising, the 6×60′ series is produced by Red Arrow Studios’ Karga Seven Pictures in association with STXtelevision.

An English-language production, it has been shot in multiple locations in Turkey, facilitated by Karga Seven’s Turkish production outfit.

Rise of Empires: Ottoman tells the epic 15th century story of Mehmed II, known as Mehmed the Conqueror, chronicling his rise from a 13-year-old child sultan to toppling Constantinople and becoming the ruler of the Ottoman Empire.

Sarah Wetherbee, Kelly McPherson and Emre Sahin are exec producing for Karga Seven Pictures, while Jada Miranda exec produces for STXtv.

The series is written by Liz Lake McPherson and Sahin, who also directs.

Wetherbee, founding partner of Karga Seven Pictures, said: “The Ottoman era is a fascinating period of history and from the very beginning we knew we wanted to use a combination of strong documentary narrative and epic scripted to tell this story.”

Miranda added: “At STX, we are most attracted to stories that bridge the world’s divides, and this story from the past gives an exciting and thrilling perspective on a collision of cultures that we’re still seeing today.”