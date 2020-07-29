Netflix to bring Sharpe novel to screen

Global streamer Netflix is adapting US author Tess Sharpe’s forthcoming novel The Girls I’ve Been into a feature film.

The book, which is due for publication early next year, follows the daughter of a con artist who must use her powers of persuasion and impersonation to free herself, her girlfriend and her ex-boyfriend from a hostage situation at a bank.

Mille Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) is attached to star in the adaptation, which will be produced by Jason Bateman’s Aggregate Films under its overall deal with the streamer.

Bateman (Ozark) and Michael Costigan produce for Aggregate Films, while Brown produces for PCMA Productions.

Brown is currently developing A Time Lost at Netflix, a film based on an original story she wrote with her sister Paige Brown. The sisters’ next project, Enola Homes, a British mystery film based on the book of the same name by Nancy Springer, will be released on Netflix later this year.