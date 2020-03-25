Netflix renews The Circle, Love is Blind

Netflix has renewed its US version of social media-based reality show The Circle and dating format Love is Blind for second and third seasons alongside adding a new series from decluttering expert Marie Kondo.

The Circle, from Studio Lambert and Motion Content Group, was originally commissioned by the UK’s Channel 4 before Netflix picked it up for international adaptation in 2018.

The Brazilian version of the format premiered on Netflix on March 11, while the French version will debut on April 9.

Love Is Blind, meanwhile, launched earlier this year and has proved popular with audiences, becoming the number-one title on Netflix in multiple territories including the US, the UK, Germany, Australia and Canada.

The format comes from Kinetic Content, part of Red Arrow Studios, and sees singles matched up with potential love interests without ever laying eyes on them. Contestants propose prior to meeting their new fiancés, and the series follows the couples as they plan for the wedding.

Netflix has also renewed music competition show Rhythm & Flow for a second season, which will again feature judges Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and Tip ‘T.I.’ Harris. It comes from Gaspin Media, Jesse Collins Entertainment and Get Lifted Film Co.

The formats will all return in 2021. They will be joined by Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo, in which the tidying expert sets out to tidy one small town in the US.

It comes from Alfred Street Industries and follows Netflix having a breakout hit with the prolific author and organising consultant in Tidying Up with Marie Kondo.

“It’s been incredible to see Netflix members everywhere respond to the raw, authentic stories of real people and real stakes. We pride ourselves on creating a favourite show for any taste, and we’re thrilled fans embraced all of these series with such enthusiasm and shared passion,” said Brandon Riegg, Netflix’s VP of non-fiction series and comedy specials.

Netflix’s non-scripted slate also include series such as Nailed It!, the fourth season of which arrives on April 1; dating show Too Hot to Handle, which debuts on April 17; Queer Eye, the fifth season of which premieres this summer; and Dating Around, whose second season also debuts this summer.