Netflix raises Dion again

Netflix has renewed sci-fi family drama Raising Dion for a second season shortly after revealing it was in its top 10 most watched series in the US in 2019.

Production of the new season is set to begin later this year. The show follows a woman who becomes a single mother after the death of her husband. When their son starts to manifest magical, superhero-like abilities, she tries to keep them secret.

The executive producers of the show’s first season were Carol Barbee, Dennis Liu, Michael B Jordan, Charles D King, Kim Roth, Michael Green, Poppy Hanks, Kenny Goodman and Seith Mann.

Netflix recently revealed its most watched series in the US in 2019, with Raising Dion coming in at number 10.

The streamer’s said its most popular series in the US last year was the third season of Stranger Things, followed by The Witcher, The Umbrella Academy, Dead To Me, You (S2), When They See Us, Unbelievable, Sex Education and 13 Reasons Why (S3).