Netflix puts on Egyptian puppet show

Netflix is adding a second Egyptian series to its line-up of originals, a social comedy drama featuring satirical puppet character Abla Fahita.

Scheduled for release in 2020, Fahita’s debut on Netflix will be produced by OKWRD in cooperation with ASAP Productions and executive producer Amin El Masri.

The as-yet-untitled series will follow the adventures of Fahita after she becomes one of the leading stars in the Arab World and her life turns upside down when she finds herself being chased by the law and society.

Fahita has entertained millions of viewers on television and online in Egypt since emerging in 2010 but the puppet has never appeared in a scripted series before.

Ahmed Sharkawi, director of international originals at Netflix, said: “We are very excited to be collaborating with Abla Fahita, one of the most prominent comedians in Egypt and the wider Arab region. We are looking forward to working with Abla Fahita in order to bring our Arab and international audience a fun innovative series full of laughter and excitement.”

It will be Netflix’s second original series from Egypt after Paranormal, based on the bestselling books of the same name from late author Ahmed Khaled Tawfik.

Set in the 1960s, the mystery and suspense series depicts the adventures of a haematologist who finds himself faced with a series of supernatural events.

In related news, Netflix confirmed towards the end of 2019 that Diego Buñuel, its director of original documentaries, had left the streaming giant.

The exec, who was previously head of docs for French pay TV outfit Canal+, joined Netflix in LA in 2018 but later relocated to its growing London office to lead documentaries across EMEA. According to reports, Buñuel’s decision to leave was down to “personal reasons” and his desire to return to France, where his family is based.