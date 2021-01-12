Netflix preps Lincoln Lawyer drama

Global streamer Netflix has greenlit a drama series based on US crime fiction author Michael Connelly’s book series The Lincoln Lawyer.

The first instalment of The Lincoln Lawyer was published in 2005 and follows a criminal defence attorney called Mickey Haller in LA. This first book was adapted into a film starring Matthew McConaughey as Haller in 2011.

Connelly has released a further five instalments of The Lincoln Lawyer since the first book was published, and Netflix’s series will be based on the second novel, The Brass Verdict.

The 10×60’ first season will star Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (Magnificent Seven) as Haller and will be written by David E Kelley (Big Little Lies) and Ted Humphrey (The Good Wife), who also acts as showrunner.

Connelly will exec produce the series with Kelley, Humphrey and Ross Fineman (Goliath). A+E Studios is producing.

Kelley originally announced plans to develop a TV series based on The Lincoln Lawyer in 2019, with Humphrey exec producing and Adam Bernstein (Fargo) directing the pilot. CBS ordered the pilot early last year but it was axed three months later after Covid-19 took hold.

In related news, Netflix has signed an exclusive partnership with US comedy actor Kevin Hart and his prodco HartBeat Productions for four feature films, as well as a first-look film production deal.

Hart will produce and star in the four feature films, which will launch over the next few years.