Netflix orders Elves, prepares for new Battle

Global streamer Netflix has ordered an original Danish scripted series and a sequel to one of its Norwegian feature films.

Danish series Elves comes from the creators and executive producers behind fellow Danish Netflix original The Rain.

The Danish-language show has just started production outside of Copenhagen. It stars Ann Eleonora Jørgensen, Rasmus Hammerich, Peder Thomas Pedersen, Lila Nobel and Lukas Løkken, among others.

Elves centres on a family of four who, hoping to reconnect over Christmas, travel to a remote island in the Danish archipelago, only to find it controlled by members of a deeply religious community living in balance with woodland elves.

The six-episode show has been created and written by Stefan Jaworski. It is directed by Roni Ezra and produced by Elise H Lund for Miso Film.

Elves is based on an original idea by Jannik Tai Mosholt and Christian Potalivo (The Rain), who also exec produce along with Peter Bose and Jonas Allen from Miso Film.

Tesha Crawford, director of Netflix international originals, Northern Europe, said: “There are a lot of reasons why we are excited about this new Danish production. First off, teaming up again with our long-term partners at Miso Film – who have proven to be such great storytellers. Secondly, tapping into the local myths that have always such great resonance in the Nordic region and being able to transform this into a modern-day Christmas story, with a little touch of horror.”

Meanwhile, Netflix is ramping up its Norwegian production slate with Paris-set Battle: Freestyle. The film is a sequel to Norwegian dance feature Battle and is based on the book by Maja Lunde.

Production started earlier this month and the cast continues to be led by Lisa Teige (Skam) and Fabian Svegaard Tapia.

Battle: Freestyle is produced by Pål Røed and Christian Fredrik Martin for Friland Produksjon and newly established outfit Paasan. Directed by Ingvild Søderlind, the film has been penned by debut writer Martina Cecelia.

Lina Brounéus, director of coproductions and acquisitions for Netflix Northern Europe, said Battle: Freestyle would debut on the streamer in 2021.