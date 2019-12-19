Netflix orders another He-Man remake

Netflix has ordered a new animated original children’s series based on 1980s syndication hit He-Man & the Masters of the Universe.

The CGI series is an adaptation of the classic He-Man series and will follow a young prince on the fictional planet Eternia who discovers the secret powers of Greyskull that transform him into He-Man. As the new hero, He-Man must battle against the villain, Skeletor, to determine who will become the master of the universe.

The series will be produced by Netflix alongside Mattel Television, making it the second collaboration between the two companies, following the recently announced adult animated Elvis series.

He-Man & the Masters of the Universe is executive produced by Adam Bonnett, Christopher Keenan and Rob David, while Bryan Q Miller will be the story editor. Jeff Matsuda and Susan Corbin are producing the show.

The show is separate from a previous 2D animé reboot of He-Man announced by Netflix in August. Masters of the Universe: Revelation is being directed and written by Kevin Smith.

Fred Soulie, senior VP of content distribution and business development at Mattel, said: “Masters of the Universe is one of the most iconic global franchises of all time, with a 30-year history and a passionate fanbase.

“The entire team at Mattel is excited to introduce the world of He-Man to a new generation and, together with the talented team at Netflix, to reimagine the classic characters in a way that appeals to kids and families today, while also resonating with the fans who grew up with them.”

He-Man & the Masters of the Universe was an US animated TV series that was produced by Filmation based on Mattel’s toy line. It made its debut in September 1983 and ran until 1985, consisting of two seasons of 65 episodes each. Reruns continued to air in US syndication until 1988, at which point USA Network bought the rights.