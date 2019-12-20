Netflix orders adult animated sci-fi

Netflix has ordered an adult animated series from Adventure Time creator Pendleton Ward and US actor and comedian Duncan Trussell.

The Midnight Gospel is an eight-episode series set in a “fantastical universe” about a “spacecaster with a malfunctioning multiverse simulator” who “leaves the comfort of his home to interview beings living in dying worlds,” according to Netflix.

Produced by Titmouse Animaton, the animation draws on interview clips from Trussell’s podcast Duncan Trussell Family Hour.

Trussell and Ward, who is behind Cartoon Network’s fantasy adventure animation Adventure Time, will co-create and exec produce the series.

The Midnight Gospel will debut on Netflix next year.