Netflix, Obamas team up for preschool

Netflix has revealed details of the first preschool project to come from its relationships with Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions and Doc McStuffins creator Chris Nee.

Ada Twist (40×12′) is based on the books of the same name by author Andrea Beaty and illustrator David Roberts and follows a young black scientist who helps people through scientific discovery, collaboration and friendship.

The project marks the first series announced under the overall deal signed in late 2018 with children’s television creator Nee (Doc McStuffins, Vampirina) and her production company Laughing Wild.

The series, set to premiere worldwide on Netflix in 2021, is produced in partnership with Higher Ground Productions (American Factory, Crip Camp, Becoming).

Kerri Grant (Doc McStuffins, Nella the Princess Knight) serves as showrunner on the preschool series, with Wonder Worldwide (The Christmas Chronicles) also serving as a producing partner for the show. The series will also include real scientists to inspire young viewers, Netflix said.

The executive producers include Nee, Mark Burton, Tonia Davis and Priya Swaminathan alongside Beaty and Roberts.

The series consultants include Dr Knatokie Ford, former senior policy advisor at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, and Alie Ward (The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation with Mo Rocca, Brainchild).

The Obamas set up Higher Ground Productions in 2018 as the entity under which they would produce content for Netflix.

Nee said: “As a fan of the books I was taken with the diverse characters, striking designs and vital message that science matters. Plus, Ada fulfills my personal need to populate children’s television with strong girls who aren’t afraid to be the smartest kids in the room.”

Grant, showrunner and co-executive producer, added: “As a young, curious black girl who grew up loving TV, I simply became accustomed to rarely seeing images that reflected me onscreen – and the ones that did represented an anti-intellectual stereotype that led me to hide my own light under a bushel.

“To be a part of bringing a show to kids that features a young black girl being unapologetically the smartest kid in the room, in a world as diverse and visually stunning as the one created by the book series’ author and illustrator, fills my heart to capacity.”