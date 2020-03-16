Netflix hires UK Production Guild CEO

Global streaming giant Netflix has hired the CEO of the Production Guild of Great Britain (PGGB) to lead its production training in the UK.

Alison Small led the PGGB for seven years. Under her tenure, it has seen a 38% increase in membership to more than 1,000 UK production professionals.

At Netflix, Small takes on the role of UK production training manager. The PGGB said the recruitment process for her replacement was underway.

PGGB chair Alex Boden said: “The PGGB has been transformed during Alison’s time in charge and she leaves the organisation in great shape for new leadership. The PGGB board wish to acknowledge the extent of Alison’s achievements as well as express sincere gratitude for her commitment to the growth of the organisation and the interests of its members.

“We look forward to her continued friendship in the years to come and congratulate her on her exciting new role.”