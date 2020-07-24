Netflix grows Sweet Magnolias

Please wait...
NEWS BRIEF: Global streaming giant Netflix has renewed drama Sweet Magnolias for a second season.

The show is based on a novel series by Sherryl Woods and centres on three women who have been best friends since high school. Woods exec produces with Dan Paulson and Sheryl J Anderson, who also serves as showrunner. The drama is a Daniel L Paulson production.

