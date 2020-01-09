Netflix dates Kinetic format

Netflix has ordered an unscripted dating series from Red Arrow Studios’ Kinetic Content.

Hosted by US television personalities Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Love is Blind will premiere globally on Netflix over three weeks beginning February 13, becoming the SVoD platform’s first unscripted dating series.

The 10-episode series features a group of singles who “want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like” and hope to meet the person they will spend the rest of their lives with without ever having seen them.

The singles will talk to a stream of potential love interests and will pick one to propose to, before laying eyes on them for the first time.

After meeting in person, the couples will plan their wedding day, during which time they will discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the big day arrives.

Chris Coelen, Sam Dean, Ally Simpson, Eric Detwiler and Brian Smith are exec producing for Kinetic Content.

“This addictive 10-part series will uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind,” said Kinetic Content.

Kinetic Content specialises in unscripted programming and is behind series such as Lifetime’s Married at First Sight, Discovery’s Man vs Bear and Friends Speak for Reelz.