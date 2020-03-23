Please wait...
Please wait...
Home > News > Netflix creates $100m support fund

Netflix creates $100m support fund

Netflix has created a US$100m emergency support fund for workers in the creative community affected by the Covid-19 crisis.

Ted Sarandos

Almost all TV and film production has now ceased globally, leaving hundreds of thousands of crew and cast without jobs, as the world attempts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The global streamer said it wanted to help those involved in TV and film production, with most of the fund going towards support for the hardest-hit workers on its own productions around the world, which have had to grind to a halt.

Netflix pointed out that many of those involved in the productions include electricians, carpenters, drivers, and hair and makeup artists, many of whom are paid hourly wages and work on a project-to-project basis.

“This community has supported Netflix through the good times, and we want to help them through these hard times, especially while governments are still figuring out what economic support they will provide,” said Ted Sarandos, the streamer’s chief content officer.

“We’re in the process of working out exactly what this means, production by production. This is in addition to the two weeks’ pay we’ve already committed to the crew and cast on productions we were forced to suspend last week.”

Netflix is also supporting the broader film and TV industry by allocating US$15m of the fund to third parties and non-profits providing emergency relief to out-of-work cast and crew in the countries where it has a large production base.

Netflix will be donating US$1m each to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Covid-19 Disaster Fund, the Motion Picture & Television Fund and the Actors Fund Emergency Assistance in the US, and US$1m between the AFC and Fondation des Artistes.

In other regions where Netflix has a large production presence, including Europe, Latin America and Asia, the company said it was working with existing industry organisations to create similar creative community emergency relief efforts. Details of donations to groups in other countries will be announced this week.

“What’s happening is unprecedented. We are only as strong as the people we work with, and Netflix is fortunate to be able to help those hardest hit in our industry through this challenging time,” Sarandos added.

Last week the streaming giant agreed to limit its streaming quality across Europe to restrict the amount of bandwidth users are taking up while on lockdown.

Nico Franks
Nico Franks 23-03-2020 ©C21Media

SECTIONS:

,

RELATED ARTICLES:

Globo halts novelas, rejigs scheduleFrance's TV5 suspends live programmingNetflix cuts streaming quality amid crisisMediapro’s China office 'affected' by virusPassion creates digital marketCBC expands kids' content amid pandemicPBS readies ‘shadow schedule’Oz producers, guilds call for gov’t helpCanuck industry forms virus task forceSelf-isolation 'could boost Disney+'Twitch works to offer live-stream eventsReed Midem launches MipTV onlinePubcasters re-schedule amidst pandemicEPC: 600,000 freelancers out of workEuros delay hits broadcaster schedulesPact calls for gov't aid amid pandemicSeries Mania, Sunny Side adapt eventsEPC appeals for EC coronavirus aidPBS preps coronavirus programmingOznoz goes subs-free during pandemicNENT reduces Viaplay sports subsLord of the Rings shuts downProduction of Netflix's Clickbait haltedToronto's Hot Docs festival postponedCoronavirus: a new reality for TV?Animation Dingle, Cartoon Business cannedLA Screenings cancelledCanadian awards, Tribeca, Upfronts nixedSeries Mania cancelled over coronavirusBild, Discovery contract coronavirus specialRai boosts children's offer as schools closeCanada holds firm amid coronavirus crisisSXSW cancelled over coronavirus fearsRai postpones Cartoons on the BayIndustry reacts to MipTV cancellationITV prepares for coronavirus disruptionReed Midem cancels MipTVDisney+ events axed over coronavirusSeries Mania still set to go aheadSwiss, Greek doc fests hit by virus fearsMipTV 'monitoring events' amid banFirst coronavirus case hits TV industry
Please wait...

Send us your news by
clicking here

ALSO ON C21media today

related content

C21TV shows

more C21TV shows