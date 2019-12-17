Netflix cancels Daybreak

Netflix has cancelled its post-apocalyptic dramedy Daybreak after just one season but has commissioned Viacom18 Studios’ Tipping Point to produce three original series for the streamer in India.

Starring Matthew Broderick, Daybreak – which is based on the eponymous comics by Brian Ralph – premiered on Netflix in October. The series follows a group of kids and teenagers as they try to survive in a post-apocalyptic world.

Co-creator and exec producer Aron Eli Coleite announced on Twitter early this morning that the series will not be extended for a second season.

“No one is as heartbroken as we are that we can’t share more of this ride with you. But we’re so grateful to have gotten to bring it so far,” Coleite wrote.

Meanwhile, Netflix also revealed on Twitter that it is renewing comedy series Special for a second season after the season one premiere in April. Special is based on the memoir I’m Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves by Ryan O’Connell, who also stars in, writes and exec produces the series.

In related news, Netflix is teaming up with Tipping Point – the digital production arm of Viacom18 Studios in India – for the production of three original series.

The first of the series, Jamtara – Sabka Number Aayega, explores the conflicts that emerge when a small town is identified as India’s phishing capital.

The second series, She, follows an undercover cop’s journey discovering her sexuality and breaking stereotypes while taking down a drug cartel.

The final series, Taj Mahal 1989, is described as “a nostalgic exploration of love and longing,” set against the backdrop of the famous mausoleum in Agra.

The announcement follows a pledge from Netflix earlier this month to invest US$400m in content in India across 2019 and 2020.

Ajit Andhare, COO of Viacom18 Studios, said: “Each series is motivated by a film-scale mindset, honed over many years at Viacom18 Studios. We look forward to these distinctive series, with our trademark narratives, entertaining audiences in India and around the world.”