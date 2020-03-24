Netflix boosts Korean line-up

Netflix has stocked up on a host of Korean films and TV series, spanning crime, sci-fi and romantic dramas, to be made available worldwide.

New titles including crime dramas Extracurricular and Rugal, romance It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, dystopian drama Time to Hunt and romantic fantasy The King: Eternal Monarch are all due to premiere this year.

In addition, Twogether, in which two celebrities embark on a trip around Asia to meet their fans, supernatural drama The School Nurse Files and horror series Sweet Home are all in production to premiere at later dates.

“From K-pop and K-food, to K-zombie and K-content, we’ve seen how much people in different parts of the world love Korean cultures and stories,” said Minyoung Kim, VP of Korean content at Netflix.

“It’s amazing to see how these Korean films and TV resonate with audiences around the world – from Korea to South-East Asia and the Americas. By making it easy for people to watch films and shows from other countries, we can help them build empathy and develop a shared understanding of the world.”

It comes after Netflix’s zombie series Kingdom became of the streamer’s top 10 titles in almost every Asian country, while millions have watched worldwide, according to Netflix.

Other Korean originals on Netflix include Itaewon Class, Hyena, Hi Bye Mama, Hospital Playlist and My Holo Love.