Netflix bags 1,000 hours from Mediacorp

Netflix has struck a deal for 55 titles from Singaporean broadcaster Mediacorp, totalling more than 1,000 hours of content.

The Mediacorp content will become available on Netflix in Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei in English, Chinese, Malay and Tamil languages. The titles will be displayed in a dedicated ‘Singapore, Now Streaming’ row on the Netflix interface from August 1.

The shows include Growing Up, Return of the Condor Heroes, The Legendary Swordsman, The Golden Pillow and Vettai.