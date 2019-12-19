Nerds fight back in Discovery prank show

US cablenet Discovery Channel has commissioned a reality prank show working titled Revenge of the Nerd fronted by YouTube star and former NASA engineer Mark Rober.

Revenge of the Nerd will feature Rober and a team of engineers as they catch wrong-doers and use engineering and science to devise ways to get back at them via pranks.

The series will use hidden cameras to catch bike bandits and owners who don’t clean up after their pets, but will also reward good Samaritans.

Revenge of the Nerd is produced for Discovery by Kimmelot, the prodco owned by US talkshow host Jimmy Kimmel and backed by Brent Montgomery’s Wheelhouse Entertainment.

Rober and Kimmel will serve as executive producers alongside Scott Lonker, David George, Karen Kunkel Young, Scott Lewers and Joseph Boyle.

Scott Lewers,exec VP of multi-platform programming, live events and network strategy, Discovery, Science and Animal Planet, said: “The passion that comes through in the incredibly smart content Mark creates made us immediate fans of his. His natural curiosity and drive is infectious – that, coupled with Jimmy’s sensibility for fun and humour is what we’re excited to bring to our audience.”