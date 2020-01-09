NENT weighs up more Pros & Cons

Nordic Entertainment (NENT) Group has commissioned a second season of Danish original drama Pros & Cons for its Viaplay streaming service.

The first season of Pros & Cons premiered in autumn 2018 and has been sold internationally to Canal+ in France and Topic in the US and Canada.

Season two will premiere exclusively on Viaplay across the Nordic region in late 2020. Lars Ranthe and Lene Maria Christensen will reprise their leading roles, alongside Lotte Andersen, Emma Marott and Kasper Stensbirk.

The eight-episode second season is written by Thor Bjørn Krebs and Mikkel Serup and produced by SAM Productions. StudioCanal is the international distributor.

Filippa Wallestam, NENT Group’s chief content officer, said: “This thrilling, funny and innovative drama series captures an unexpected clash of two very different worlds. From domestic tensions to nerve-wracking swindles on an international scale, the show has delighted viewers and critics across the Nordic region.

“We will premiere more than 30 original productions on Viaplay this year and we expect Pros & Cons to steal audiences’ hearts once again.”