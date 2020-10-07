NENT Studios reveals autumn slate

Distributor NENT Studios UK has launched its autumn programming slate, which includes new acquisitions from Love Productions, Chalkboard TV, Crackit Productions and Woodcut Media.

Within scripted, NENT Studios UK (formerly known as DRG) has acquired the rights to British drama series Cold Call (4×60’) from Chalkboard TV. The dark thriller tells the story of a single mother as she tries to salvage her family’s future after a phone call changes her life.

Joining Cold Call on NENT’s scripted slate is fantasy-adventure series The Dead Lands (8×60’). Produced by GFC Films for TVNZ and AMC-owned streaming platform Shudder, the programme follows a dishonoured warrior who dies but is resurrected by his ancestors to find redemption and honour.

The final series in NENT’s scripted line-up is its first original drama commission, Close to Me (6×60’), which is available for pre-sale this autumn. Just into production, Close to Me is a psychological thriller based on Amanda Reynolds’ novel of the same name. It is produced by NENT, Dopamine and The Development Partnership for NENT Group-owned Nordic streamer Viaplay and UK broadcaster Channel 4.

Meanwhile, in unscripted, NENT has added 15 shows to its autumn slate, including season two of Love Productions’ Live Well for Longer (4×60’), in addition to the first 4×60’ season.

From Crackit Productions are A&E After Dark (6×60’), Shoplifters: At War With the Law (6×60’) and two 6×60’ seasons of Britain’s Deadliest Kids. New titles from the prodco include Plastic Surgery Knifemares (6×60’) and celebrity plastic surgery show What Happened to Your Face? (2×60’).

Also from Crackit are three new 1×60’ countdown shows: 101 Puppies, 101 Near Misses and 101 Body Shocks.

From Woodcut Media is true crime series Murder at My Door with Kym Marsh (8×60’), a version of which without the host is also available. Also in true crime is Green Couch Entertainment’s Love & Betrayal (1×60’), which tells the story of a police officer who gets caught up in a murder conspiracy.

The second 5×60’ season of Outright Productions’ food and travel series Remarkable Places to Eat, meanwhile, is also on NENT’s autumn slate, as is The Rebel Chef: My Restaurant Revolution (1×60’).

Concluding NENT’s autumn line-up are Controversy Films’ Shakespeare: The Man Behind the Name (1×60’/90’) and two new 1×60’ The Art of Architecture specials from Colonial Pictures.