NENT adapts Two Sisters for TV

Bestselling Swedish novel trilogy Two Sisters is being adapted for television via a deal signed with Nordic Entertainment (NENT) Group.

The eight-part series is destined exclusively for NENT-owned Nordic and Baltic streamer Viaplay as its latest original production. Yellow Bird will produce the drama, which will air in 2021.

Based on the books by Hannah Widell and Amanda Schulman, the show explores the diverging lives of a pair of young Stockholm sisters, played by Dilan Gwyn (Love Me) and Julia Ragnarsson (My Aunt in Sarajevo), “as they climb the career ladder, fall in love and realise that growing up can also mean growing apart,” according to the producers.

Two Sisters (aka Två Systrar) is created and directed by Julia Lindström (Hjerteslag) and written by Amy Black Ndiaye (Wisting). The series is being produced by Alexia Wennberg, Cecilia Forsberg and Georgie Mathew at Yellow Bird, and filming started this week in Stockholm.

Widell and Schulman are two of Sweden’s most high-profile media personalities. As well as the novels, they are known for their podcasts and blogs.

“More than 200,000 Instagram followers and 400 podcast episodes show the incredible reach of Hannah Widell and Amanda Schulman, and we expect huge interest in Viaplay’s pioneering adaptation of their hit novels,” said NENT Group chief content officer Filippa Wallestam.

“Two Sisters blends light and darkness while asking just how far we are responsible for those we love. This is a sharp and relevant story told by some of the Nordic region’s most talented female creators, both in front of and behind the camera.”

NENT Group has said it is set to reach 30 original productions this year, with recent launches including Valley Girl, Catwalk, Partisan and the second seasons of Love Me and Mia’s Magic Playground.