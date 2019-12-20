NBCUniversal, NENT pen kids pact

Nordic Entertainment (NENT) Group has agreed a deal that will add NBCUniversal (NBCU) International Distribution children’s content to its streaming and pay TV catalogue.

NENT streaming service Viaplay and pay platform Viasat will be the first services in the Nordic region to take upcoming DreamWorks Animation series Where’s Waldo?, Cleopatra in Space and Dragons: Defenders of Berk, as well as NBCU’s Curious George.

The agreement will also see library content added to Viaplay and Viasat, including hit DreamWorks titles such as Shrek, Boss Baby, Kung Fu Panda and Trolls, and Illumination title Sing, along with the Despicable Me franchise and more than 30 Barbie films.

The agreement comes after NENT and NBCU extended their long-term exclusive content partnership in March, giving Viasat and Viaplay first-window rights to NBCU content.

Filippa Wallestam, NENT’s chief content officer, said: “High-quality kids’ content is a cornerstone of Viaplay’s unique offering, and this latest agreement with NBCUniversal means that our younger viewers can experience even more fantastic entertainment featuring their favourite characters.”