NBCU Telemundo realigns leadership

NBCUniversal (NBCU) Telemundo Enterprises has realigned its leadership team following the promotion of Beau Ferrari to chairman last week.

As part of the new leadership structure, Monica Gil, who joined the company in 2017, has been promoted to executive VP, chief administrative and marketing officer, reporting directly to Ferrari.

In her newly expanded role, Gil will oversee operations, growth marketing, strategy and insights for the company. She will continue to oversee corporate communications, corporate affairs, government affairs, corporate social responsibility and diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

In addition, Ana Siegel has been promoted to exec VP, general counsel. She will also report directly to Ferrari, as will chief financial officer Amanda Calpin and senior VP of human resources Ashaki Rucker.

The newly aligned team, which is effective immediately, will be responsible for driving the company’s growth strategy with a renewed focus on innovation and multiplatform entertainment, news and sports content.