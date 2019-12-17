NBCU confirms Burke departure

Steve Burke, CEO of NBCUniversal, will depart the Comcast-owned group after next year’s Olympics, with Jeff Shell stepping up to take his place.

NBCU has confirmed US reports that Burke is set to retire when his contract ends after next year’s Tokyo games.

Shell will step up to become CEO sooner than that, from January 1, with Burke spending his remaining time at the company as chairman.

Burke has been with Comcast since 1988 and, as CEO of NBCU, oversaw rapid growth that included the 2015 acquisition of DreamWorks Animation for nearly US$4bn.

However, his stint was overshadowed by allegations in Ronan Farrow’s Catch And Kill book that he knew about sexual misconduct by Today host Matt Lauer two years before he was dismissed, and that he suppressed a Farrow story on movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

Shell is another company veteran and is currently chairman of NBCUniversal Film and Entertainment, overseeing the content creation, programming and distribution behind NBCUniversal’s film and network television businesses including NBC Entertainment, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG), Telemundo and NBCUniversal International.

Shell previously served as Chairman of UFEG, a position he held since 2013.

Prior to joining UFEG, Shell served as chairman of NBCUniversal International. In this role, he managed all aspects of NBCUniversal’s international businesses including International TV Distribution, Global Television Networks and International Television Production.

Prior to joining NBCUniversal, Shell was president of Comcast Programming Group where he was responsible for managing Comcast’s national and regional television networks including E! Entertainment Network, the Golf Channel, International Channel Networks, and Comcast Sports Group.

Brian Roberts, chairman and CEO of Comcast, said: “I cannot thank Steve enough for the incredible impact he has had on this entire company.

“When Comcast acquired NBCUniversal in 2011, I never imagined it would become the fastest growing media company. Steve’s leadership and the team that he built has had everything to do with this outstanding performance.”

Burke said: “It has been a privilege to work so closely with Brian for the last 22 years, and particularly to have had the opportunity to lead NBCUniversal for the last nine. This is a very special company and I am proud of the people I have worked with and the things we have accomplished together.

“While this has been a dream job, it has always been my plan to hand off the baton at the right moment and move on to the next chapter of my life where I can pursue a different set of interests. It is great to know I am leaving the company in terrific hands with Jeff, who is the right leader to usher in the next phase of growth and success for NBCUniversal.”