My Grandparents’ War travels globe

My Grandparents War featuring actor Helena Bonham-Carter

Broadcasters in Australia, Norway and Hong Kong have picked up documentary series My Grandparents’ War from UK-based distributor DRG.

Australian pubcaster SBS has acquired the 4×60’ series in which leading Hollywood figures trace their grandparents’ lives to learn the roles they played during the Second World War.

Norwegian pubcaster NRK and RTHK in Hong Kong have also picked up the show.

My Grandparents’ War was originally produced by London-based factual indie Wild Pictures for UK broadcaster Channel 4.

DRG has also concluded format option deals for the series with a duo of Banijay-owned companies, KM Productions in France and Cuarzo Producciones in Spain, with the latter shifting its historical focus on to the Spanish Civil War.

Inigo Alexander 19-12-2019 ©C21Media

