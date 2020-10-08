Munchies splits into formats, kids

Italian indie The Munchies has divided its business into two areas, formats and children’s, and appointed two executives to lead the new divisions.

Federico Bernasconi is taking on the role of head of formats, while Fabrizio Margaria joins as head of kids.

Both will report to CEO Charlie Tango and will be responsible for developing and creating new content and maximising digital opportunities.

Bernasconi has previously worked at companies including Fremantle, Zodiak and Mediaset. Margaria also previously worked at Mediaset.

The munchies recently worked with Studio Bozzetto on the feature film Carolina & Topo Tip – The Mystery of Halloween, produced by Studio Bozzetto and Sony Music.