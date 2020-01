MTV preps youth investigation series

NEWS BRIEF: ViacomCBS-owned youth-skewing network MTV is readying a docuseries in which MTV News host Dometi Pongo will investigate crimes committed against young people.

Eight-part True Life Crime will premiere on MTV and sister channel VH1 this week. Cases that will be investigated include the murders and disappearances of teenagers and young adults. The show is produced by Left/Right, Karga 7 Pictures and Good Caper Content.