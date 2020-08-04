Motor Trend revs up more Fastest Cars

Discovery’s automotive-focused cablenet Motor Trend has commissioned a second season of its original series Fastest Cars in The Dirty South.

The show follows mechanic and car enthusiast Eric Malone and his expert team as they compete in races where daredevil drivers top 140mph on closed tracks.

The series is produced for Motor Trend Group by Treadmill Productions. The show is exec produced by Mark Finkelpearl and Nate Starck for Treadmill and by Sam Wackerle for Motor Trend.

David Lee serves as VP of production at Motor Trend and Mike Suggett is head of programming and development.

The new season is set to premiere in Q1 2021.