More4 invents David Jason series

UK free-to-air network More4 has commissioned Leeds-based Wise Owl Films to make a factual series about great inventions hosted by actor David Jason.

David Jason’s Great British Inventions is a 4×60′ series for Channel 4’s sister network which will take viewers on a journey to discover the UK’s greatest inventions. Mark Robinson will exec produce, while Stuart Ramsay acts as series producer for Wise Owl Films.

Jason said: “From the jet engine and the hovercraft to the telephone and the tank – they’re all fascinating pieces of technology it’s hard to imagine our world without. They were all invented right here in the UK – showing we’ve always been a nation with real pioneering spirit.

“I’m looking forward to discovering the remarkable stories behind the nation’s world-changing inventions. I want to find out not just how they came about but also why they were dreamt up at that specific moment in our history.”

Wise Owl Films is the unscripted arm of All3Media-owned Lime Pictures.