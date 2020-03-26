Montreal doc fest RIDM names chief

Sofia Laroussi has been named executive director of Montreal documentary festival RIDM and its accompanying Forum RIDM.

She joins the organisation with a background in political communications and having previously served as funding and business development manager for the Fondation Fabienne Colas (Montreal International Black Film Festival).

Laroussi and her predecessor, Mara Gourd-Mercado, have begun a transition process remotely. RIDM’s board notes that the transition – which will continue until Gourd-Mercado’s final day on April 3 – is taking place amid the “exceptional circumstances” of a global pandemic.

“The board has identified Sofia as a natural continuation of Mara Gourd-Mercado’s exemplary mandate, which earned her the respect and admiration not only of the board and her entire team but of the documentary industry as a whole,” said Sarah Spring, chair of the RIDM board.

“Mara’s leadership broadened filmmakers’ horizons and grew the festival while remaining true to the RIDM’s core mandate to be a creatively audacious encounter of documentary’s most innovative art and experimentation.”

Bruno Dequen, the festival’s artistic director since 2015, and Selin Murat, programming director for Forum RIDM since 2017, remain in charge of their respective divisions.

This year’s 23rd annual RIDM is slated to take place in Quebec from November 12 to 22.