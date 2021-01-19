Monster picks up Paddles rights

- Home
NEWS BRIEF: Irish distributor Monster Entertainment has taken international sales rights to Spanish prodco Futurum Kids’ CGI-animated series Paddles.
Monster will bring the 52×11’ series, aimed at four- to seven-year-olds, to all territories apart from Korea, where local company Neon will handle distribution. Paddles has already been sold in the UK to WarnerMedia-owned channel Cartoonito.