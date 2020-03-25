MM2, Goodfilms make More Than Blue series

Taiwanese prodco MM2 is making a TV series based on its 2018 romantic film More Than Blue.

Produced by MM2 in association with Goodfilms Workshop, the 10-episode series will feature the star-crossed lovers of the film, Chang Che-Kai and Sung Yuan-Yuan, in their student days and will flesh out the back stories of the film’s supporting characters.

Production is expected to begin in July, with Rita Chuang, Gavin Lin and Hermes Lu reprising their roles of producer, director and screenwriter, respectively. Pei-Ju Hsieh will lead the project as director.

More Than Blue is expected to be broadcast in 2021. MM2 said it is in negotiations with “major international platforms” for the series. MM2 Asia is distributing the show outside of China.

More Than Blue the film is a Taiwanese adaption of a 2009 Korean movie.