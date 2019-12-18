MGM, 42 strike production deal

MGM Television has agreed a multi-year production deal with London- and LA-based management and production company 42.

The two will identify and co-develop scripted series across platforms and genres for the US market.

As part of the exclusive first-look agreement, the companies will create original scripted programming and draw on MGM’s library of IP to broaden its production slate.

MGM, which also owns the TV company United Artists and the US cablenet Epix, currently has a scripted line-up that includes The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu), Perpetual Grace Ltd (Epix), Fargo (FX) and Vikings (History). It is overseen by MGM’s president of television production and development, Steve Stark.

42’s TV projects include Watership Down, Channel 4/Netflix series Traitors and Wild Bill, which recently aired on ITV.

It is currently in production with Julian Fellowes on The English Game, a six-part drama series for Netflix.

The deal was negotiated by MGM’s president of television operations, Brian Edwards.