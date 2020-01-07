Mediaset visits Cathedral of the Sea

A broadcaster in Italy has acquired the Spanish-language period drama series Cathedral of the Sea from Endemol Shine International (ESI) after it launched globally on Netflix last year.

Mediaset in Italy will air the 8×60′ series, which premiered on Antena 3 in Spain in May 2018 and is based on the novel La Catedral del Mar by Ildefonso Falcones.

The deal was negotiated by ESI’s senior sales director for Italy and Iberia, Fabrizio De Leo.

Produced by Diagonal Televisió, part of Endemol Shine Iberia, for Atresmedia Televisión, Televisió de Catalunya and Netflix, it is set in medieval Barcelona and explores themes of religious intolerance and social segregation.

Mark Lawrence, executive director, EMEA at ESI, said the acquisition highlights how non-English-language drama is continuing to attract the attention of audiences and broadcasters alike.