Mediapro acquires comedy outfit El Terrat

Imagina-owned The Mediapro Studio has acquired a fellow Spanish prodco, comedy-focused El Terrat.

El Terrat hopes the merger will bolster its plans for international expansion, while Mediapro will see its workforce expand as it aims to strengthen its output of comedy content.

The 290-strong team at El Terrat produced over 580 hours of programming in 2019. It will now work under the Mediapro umbrella.

El Terrat is owned by Spanish comedian and talkshow host Andreu Buenafuente, who will remain at the helm as CEO. Executive director Agusti Esteve will retain his role with the intention of ensuring the firm maintains creative independence.

The prodco has worked for major companies including Movistar+, Viacom, Atresmedia, RTVE, Turner and Discovery Networks.

Mediapro Studio currently has a global investment of €200m (US$222m) in 34 series, including The Head, I’m Alive and Locked Up, and has offices in 36 countries.

Buenafuente said: “This operation means I still believe in what I do: comedy. As a company, I have a very clear idea of which path we need to take, producing auteur communication, respecting creators and striving to contribute something different, however difficult it may seem. And this is what El Terrat is focused on.

“This is an addition which will make us stronger and allow us to do even bigger things and take the El Terrat brand as far as possible. And with Mediapro, we have found a partner who understands us and respects us, warts and all.”