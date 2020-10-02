Please wait...
Media Ranch alum Rheault joins ComediHa!

NEWS BRIEF: Comedy production company ComediHa! has appointed Viviane Rheault to the newly created position of distribution director, sales and acquisitions.

The Montreal-based outfit said the former Media Ranch producer will spearhead the international exploitation of the company’s catalogue of readymade programmes and comedy formats across genres such as sketch-comedy, dramedy, scripted and factual, reporting to VP of marketing and business affairs Alexandre Avon.

