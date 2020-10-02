Media Ranch alum Rheault joins ComediHa!

- Home
- News
- Departments
- Sections
- Reports
- Mediabase
- Events
- Podcast
- C21FM
- C21TV
- C21Screenings
- Schedule Watch
- My C21
- Jobs
NEWS BRIEF: Comedy production company ComediHa! has appointed Viviane Rheault to the newly created position of distribution director, sales and acquisitions.
The Montreal-based outfit said the former Media Ranch producer will spearhead the international exploitation of the company’s catalogue of readymade programmes and comedy formats across genres such as sketch-comedy, dramedy, scripted and factual, reporting to VP of marketing and business affairs Alexandre Avon.