Media Ranch alum Rheault joins ComediHa!

NEWS BRIEF: Comedy production company ComediHa! has appointed Viviane Rheault to the newly created position of distribution director, sales and acquisitions.

The Montreal-based outfit said the former Media Ranch producer will spearhead the international exploitation of the company’s catalogue of readymade programmes and comedy formats across genres such as sketch-comedy, dramedy, scripted and factual, reporting to VP of marketing and business affairs Alexandre Avon.