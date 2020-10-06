Please wait...
Please wait...
Home > News > Marín to head new RCN Televisión sales arm

Marín to head new RCN Televisión sales arm

Colombian broadcaster RCN Televisión has set up its own Miami-based distribution unit led by veteran Sony Pictures Television (SPT) exec Alexander Marín.

Alexander Marín

Marín will be in charge of RCN Distribution, which will shop the network’s content internationally along with third-party programming.

Marín was previously exec VP of distribution and networks for Latin America at SPT and has more than 30 years’ experience in the industry, over two decades of it at SPT.

José Antonio de Brigard, president of RCN Televisión, said: “In addition to being one of the pioneers of independent production in Spanish, Alexander Marín knows the market and the industry in Latin America and the US in depth.”

Marín added: “The television industry is in a time of great change where the interest in great stories and very high-quality content is at its peak.”

Nico Franks
Nico Franks 06-10-2020 ©C21Media

SECTIONS:



Please wait...

Send us your news by
clicking here

ALSO ON C21media today

BritBox president, CEO Sriraman to exit Borde leaves WarnerMedia for Mediawan Banijay adapts Canadian format for France Gigglebug, Zodiak track down Yellow Yeti NBCU confirms Rovner as content boss ITV Studios strikes Special Korean partnership Epix set for Fiasco with podcast adaptation Gupta joins Sky Studios comedy team Fox links with Zaftig Films' Requa, Ficarra Wheelhouse opens Newen's box format Ant & Dec's DNA Journey bagged by BBCS Marín to head new RCN Televisión sales arm Tune in to C21FM today from 10am EQ Media seeks another Earth for ABC ABC names Hayden entertainment chief Amazon hires head of Spanish scripted ID returns to Kardashian Sisters show Rive Gauche, AfterShock Comics merge Apple TV+ lines up more Snoopy Fremantle takes CNN's First Ladies abroad TV2 Norway tracks Police Interceptors

related content

C21TV shows

more C21TV shows