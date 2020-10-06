Marín to head new RCN Televisión sales arm

Colombian broadcaster RCN Televisión has set up its own Miami-based distribution unit led by veteran Sony Pictures Television (SPT) exec Alexander Marín.

Marín will be in charge of RCN Distribution, which will shop the network’s content internationally along with third-party programming.

Marín was previously exec VP of distribution and networks for Latin America at SPT and has more than 30 years’ experience in the industry, over two decades of it at SPT.

José Antonio de Brigard, president of RCN Televisión, said: “In addition to being one of the pioneers of independent production in Spanish, Alexander Marín knows the market and the industry in Latin America and the US in depth.”

Marín added: “The television industry is in a time of great change where the interest in great stories and very high-quality content is at its peak.”