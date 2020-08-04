Marcelo, Turner, Hasbro shoot Nerf format

Turner in Latin America and US toy manufacturing giant Hasbro have teamed up to bring the Nerf House format to Lat Am, with Real Madrid soccer star Marcelo fronting the adaptation.

Six-part digital miniseries Nerf House will see the Real Madrid and Brazil left-back take on a series of challenges that combine soccer with the use of Hasbro-owned Nerf’s popular toy guns.

The series is being shot remotely at Marcelo’s home in Madrid, where a special training camp has been built for the show, while production and post-production will be completed by the Turner team in Miami.

The format was originally developed in the US with American football stars and aired on YouTube.

Episodes of Nerf House will premiere on the Cartoon Network Latin America and Cartoon Network Brazil websites, before being made available on YouTube and Instagram.